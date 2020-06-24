Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winston Peters welcomes breakthrough for NZ horse sales with Korea

New Zealand sourced horses purchased by The Seoul Racehorse Owners Association delivered exceptional results in a showcase race this week – and has triggered a surge in Korean interest for New Zealand bloodstock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:20 IST
Winston Peters welcomes breakthrough for NZ horse sales with Korea
“Horse racing is big business in Korea and New Zealand’s horses have traditionally been rare on Korea’s sand tracks. But this strong showing has fuelled serious interest in our breeding operations and stock,” said Mr Peters. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs and Racing Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters has welcomed a breakthrough for New Zealand horse bloodstock sales with Korea.

New Zealand sourced horses purchased by The Seoul Racehorse Owners Association delivered exceptional results in a showcase race this week – and has triggered a surge in Korean interest for New Zealand bloodstock.

Three New Zealand horses ran and placed in an "under 3- years- old, the first time in Korea' race in Seoul, taking first (Mighty New), second (Spider Hand) and fifth places (ChangSung Hit).

"Horse racing is big business in Korea and New Zealand's horses have traditionally been rare on Korea's sand tracks. But this strong showing has fuelled serious interest in our breeding operations and stock," said Mr Peters.

The Minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement between New Zealand and the Korean Racing Authority when he visited Seoul last November. The 8% tariff rate on 'Horses for Racing' was also eliminated in 2019 under the Korea-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

It paved the way for the Seoul Racehorse Owners Association to visit New Zealand and purchase horses in the Karaka "ready to run" sales. The Seoul race this week was the first outing of the New Zealand purchased horses.

"New Zealand has a strong international reputation for the quality of its horses but there still remains enormous untapped potential for our bloodstock. Our export market is worth $140 million annually but there is genuine potential for this to be trebled," said Mr Peters.

"The strong results this week are welcomed, especially the number of calls from owners and trainers this week expressing an interest in New Zealand horses," said Mr Peters.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...

EXCLUSIVE-Women, babies at risk as COVID-19 disrupts health services, World Bank warns

Millions of women and children in poor countries are at risk because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting health services they rely on, from neonatal and maternity care to immunisations and contraception, a World Bank global health expert ha...

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020