Flipkart includes Tamil, Telugu, Kannada on its platform

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Wednesday enabled three newlanguages on its platform - Tamil, Telugu and Kannada - aspart of its vision to make online commerce more inclusive andaccessible for Indian language users

The launch would help reduce barriers to e-commercefor native language speakers, the company said in astatement

"Following the launch of Hindi interface last year,the new regional languages interface have been built onFlipkarts Localisation and Translation Platform that willempower customers to comfortably undertake an end-to-end e-commerce journey in their local language with ease," thestatement said.