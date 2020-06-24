Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart includes Tamil, Telugu, Kannada on its platform

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:56 IST
Flipkart includes Tamil, Telugu, Kannada on its platform

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Wednesday enabled three newlanguages on its platform - Tamil, Telugu and Kannada - aspart of its vision to make online commerce more inclusive andaccessible for Indian language users

The launch would help reduce barriers to e-commercefor native language speakers, the company said in astatement

"Following the launch of Hindi interface last year,the new regional languages interface have been built onFlipkarts Localisation and Translation Platform that willempower customers to comfortably undertake an end-to-end e-commerce journey in their local language with ease," thestatement said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macrons office said on Wednesday. They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis,...

Before pandemic, Czech Budvar beer sales hit a record

Beer production at Budvar, which has been in a long legal dispute with US giant Anheuser-Busch overuse of the Budweiser brand, increased last year to the highest level in the brewers 124-year history. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-ow...

Heart disease, high BP linked to recovered COVID-19 patients testing positive again: Study

Coexisting medical conditions like heart disease and hypertension may lead to fully recovered COVID-19 patients testing positive for the viral infection again, according to a study which says most such patients with re-positive outcomes ten...

Cabinet approves establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund AHIDF amounting to Rs 15,000 crore. Union Cabinet approves establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020