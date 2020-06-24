Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exporters asked to get origin certificates for shipments to ASEAN members

"The COO applications for exports under ASEAN-India FTA to all ASEAN countries except Thailand should now be submitted through the e-COO Platform by the exporters to the offices of the designated issuing agencies i.e. EIA, MPEDA and Textile Committee," it has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:59 IST
Exporters asked to get origin certificates for shipments to ASEAN members

The commerce ministry has asked exporters to submit 'Certificate of Origin' applications for shipments to all Asean countries, except Thailand. India has a free trade agreement (FTA) with 10-nation Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations) bloc. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are the members of the bloc.

Indian exporters need to file the application to the offices of the designated issuing agencies - EIA (Export Inspection Agency), MPEDA (Marine Products Exports Development Authority) and Textile Committee, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the ministry, according to a trade notice by the DGFT. An exporter has to submit a 'Certificate of Origin' (COO) at the landing port of the importing country.

The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. This certificate is essential to prove the origin of the goods. "The COO applications for exports under ASEAN-India FTA to all ASEAN countries except Thailand should now be submitted through the e-COO Platform by the exporters to the offices of the designated issuing agencies i.e. EIA, MPEDA and Textile Committee," it has said. These agencies (EIA, MPEDA and Textile Committee) will now issue the certificate online and provide on request the printed copy of certificate along with stamp and wet-ink signature of the issuing officer to the exporter.

The DGFT said that various representations have been received from exporters expressing difficulties in obtaining preferential access in Thailand and Vietnam based on the digitally signed electronic COO and manual applications for these countries were allowed. "The given issue has been taken up and it is decided that one additional copy i.e. electronic copy along with the set of four copies shall be generated by the system. The electronic copy shall bear the image signature of the officer and stamp of the issuing agency," it added. It said that exporters may send the electronic copy to the partner country for any immediate clearance.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macrons office said on Wednesday. They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis,...

Before pandemic, Czech Budvar beer sales hit a record

Beer production at Budvar, which has been in a long legal dispute with US giant Anheuser-Busch overuse of the Budweiser brand, increased last year to the highest level in the brewers 124-year history. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a Czech state-ow...

Heart disease, high BP linked to recovered COVID-19 patients testing positive again: Study

Coexisting medical conditions like heart disease and hypertension may lead to fully recovered COVID-19 patients testing positive for the viral infection again, according to a study which says most such patients with re-positive outcomes ten...

Cabinet approves establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund AHIDF amounting to Rs 15,000 crore. Union Cabinet approves establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020