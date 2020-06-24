Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.14 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 25,992.96.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.89 points, or 0.54%, at 3,114.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 37.55 points, or 0.37%, at 10,093.82 shortly after market open.

