Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slumps on virus worries, grim economic forecast

A slate of better-than-feared economic reports, easing lockdowns and massive stimulus measures have powered the Nasdaq to an all-time high and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its best quarterly performance since 1975. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials are just about 8% and 13% from their respective February record closing highs.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slumps on virus worries, grim economic forecast

Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Wednesday as investors weighed the risk to domestic economy from rising coronavirus cases and a worsening forecast of the damage from the pandemic. Washington state made face masks mandatory in public places, while many other U.S. states saw record cases, including Arizona and Texas, where restrictions meant to slow the spread of the disease were lifted early.

The top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has said the next two weeks could be critical in containing the outbreak. The International Monetary Fund said the pandemic was causing wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought, prompting it to slash its 2020 global output forecasts further to 4.9% from 3.0%.

Advanced economies have been particularly hard hit, with U.S. output now expected to shrink 8.0%, more than 2 percentage points worse than the April forecast. "People are feeling incrementally negative about new coronavirus cases both in the United States and the world. It's the summer and in fall we have the flu and with the COVID-19 going on it's a significant concern," said Elliot Savage, portfolio manager of the YCG Enhanced Fund.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, rose 3.4 points to 34.74. A slate of better-than-feared economic reports, easing lockdowns and massive stimulus measures have powered the Nasdaq to an all-time high and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its best quarterly performance since 1975.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials are just about 8% and 13% from their respective February record closing highs. At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 511.17 points, or 1.95%, at 25,644.93, the S&P 500 was down 55.89 points, or 1.78%, at 3,075.40. The Nasdaq Composite was down 136.26 points, or 1.34%, at 9,995.11.

Battered U.S. airlines, resorts and cruise operators fell again, with the S&P 1500 airlines index down 5.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd slided 9.5% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd 10.3%. Carnival Corp also declined 9.3% as ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded its bonds to junk status, forecasting continued weak demand for the cruise industry. Bank stocks, which tend to outperform when the outlook for the economy improves, slipped about 2.9%.

On the other hand, Dell Technologies Inc jumped 7.4% after a report said the company was considering spinning off its roughly $50 billion stake in cloud computing software maker VMware Inc. VMware advanced 3.2%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 4.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and four new lows.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unarmed DC National Guard to help protect monuments if needed, officials say

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andre...

'I'm gay and I'm proud': Israeli MP pledges fight for equality

By Rachel Savage LONDON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Israels newest member of parliament said on Wednesday he would fight for same-sex marriage and LGBT surrogacy rights, after his swearing in took the number of gay lawmakers in th...

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED searches ex-Emmar MGF MD Shravan Gupta's premises

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday carried out multiple searches on premises of Shravan Gupta, the former managing director of realty major Emmar MGF, and some others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launder...

Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million about Rs 2,270 crore by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment, sources said. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020