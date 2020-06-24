Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simple measures can help address challenges faced by insolvency regimes amid COVID-19: WB Group official

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, preventing a viable firm from prematurely being pushed into insolvency, addressing individual financial distress and other challenges for insolvency regimes can be addressed through simple, transparent and time-bound measures, according to a World Bank Group official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST
Simple measures can help address challenges faced by insolvency regimes amid COVID-19: WB Group official

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, preventing a viable firm from prematurely being pushed into insolvency, addressing individual financial distress and other challenges for insolvency regimes can be addressed through simple, transparent and time-bound measures, according to a World Bank Group official. Mahesh Uttamchandani, World Bank Group -- Global Lead, on Wednesday also said that due to the pandemic, 100 million people who were uplifted from poverty globally would fall back into poverty.

Speaking at a webinar on 'Impact of COVID 19 on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy regime - Global and Indian responses', he said, "the pandemic has reduced demand for firms' products, disrupted supply and tightened credit". Highlighting the challenges faced by insolvency regimes during the pandemic, he said there would be key challenges in three phases.

In the first phase, preventing a viable firm from prematurely being pushed into insolvency would be a challenge. To address the issue, Uttamchandani suggested implementing extraordinary measures for a limited period of time like increasing the barriers to creditor-initiated insolvency filings and ensuring complementarities with debt repayment emergency measures.

In the second phase, the challenge would be in responding to the increased number of firms that would not survive this crisis without going through insolvency, he noted. According to him, the challenge can be tackled through measures like establishing out-of-court or hybrid workout frameworks, facilitating business rescue through bridge financing and encouraging e-filings.

In the third phase, he said the challenge would be to address individual financial distress resulting from the crisis. The challenges can be addressed through simple, transparent and time-bound measures, he noted.

Antonia Menezes, World Bank Group's Insolvency and Debt Restructuring Policy Advisor, said implementing modern consumer bankruptcy frameworks which are still non-existent or outdated in many emerging markets and developing economies can help address the issues in the third phase. Enabling a debt forgiveness mechanism or discharge is important for facilitating a fresh start, she said.

Anuradha Guru, Executive Director at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), said that as per certain estimates, there is a projection of 19 per cent increase in insolvencies and that in the US, mega bankruptcies have been projected. She said the government has taken various steps to address the challenges, including extending procedural deadlines for a limited period of time. Besides, RBI has also announced policy measures to like providing moratorium, she added.

The webinar was organised by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unarmed DC National Guard to help protect monuments if needed, officials say

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andre...

'I'm gay and I'm proud': Israeli MP pledges fight for equality

By Rachel Savage LONDON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Israels newest member of parliament said on Wednesday he would fight for same-sex marriage and LGBT surrogacy rights, after his swearing in took the number of gay lawmakers in th...

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED searches ex-Emmar MGF MD Shravan Gupta's premises

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday carried out multiple searches on premises of Shravan Gupta, the former managing director of realty major Emmar MGF, and some others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launder...

Blackstone raises around Rs 2,270 cr from stake sale in Embassy Office Parks REIT

Global fund Blackstone on Wednesday raised around USD 300 million about Rs 2,270 crore by selling its shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to monetise part of its investment, sources said. Blackstone was targeting to raise up to USD 257 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020