Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrier Midea India appoints Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director

Carrier Midea India (CMI), a joint venture between airconditioning major Carrier and Midea Group, has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:38 IST
Carrier Midea India appoints Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director
Mahajan has been serving the company as Chief Operating Officer since 2016. . Image Credit: ANI

Carrier Midea India (CMI), a joint venture between airconditioning major Carrier and Midea Group, has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director. The company said he has served many instrumental roles at CMI over the years, including serving as the Chief Operating Officer since 2016 and previously leading customer and channel efforts as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 2012.

Before joining CMI, Mahajan held various leadership positions over a 20-year span at Carrier India, including Director of Residential and Light Commercial Sales. Krishan Sachdev, who has been Managing Director of CMI since the company's inception in 2012, will continue as CMI's Chairman and will support Carrier in the governance of other Carrier Midea joint ventures.

In addition, he will play a key role in growing Carrier's global residential consumer heating, ventilating, air-conditioning business. Carrier Midea India has manufacturing facilities at Bawal in Haryana and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooper...

Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate

Singapores ruling party named Alvin Tan, a former Facebook executive who represented the company in arguing against the city-states controversial fake news law, as a candidate in the upcoming July 10 election. Tan, 39, is currently head of ...

Afghanistan uses green stimulus to hire lockdown jobless, boost Kabul's water supply

Zaker Hussain Zaheri was a cook in Afghanistans capital who lost his job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he digs trenches to capture rainwater and snowmelt on a mountain on the outskirts of Kabul, as the city grapples with bo...

Delhi govt responsible for rising COVID-19 cases in national capital: Adesh Kumar Gupta

Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta has said that the Delhi government is responsible for the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We have seen how patients suffering from high temperature were standing in long queues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020