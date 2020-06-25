MTN Uganda appoints Ibrahim Senyonga as General Manager of Business Unit

MTN Uganda has appointed Ibrahim Senyonga as one of the new members on the MTN Uganda leadership team joining as the General Manager for the company's enterprise business Unit (EBU), a department that focuses on driving Business to Business sales for MTN, according to a news report by ChimpReports.

He brings to MTN over 16 years' experience from the banking sector where he served several roles ranging from Regional Manager at DFCU bank, Head of retail banking, and Acting Executive Director at KCB among others.

Throughout his career, Senyonga has won more than 13 outstanding performance awards.

As he transitions from the banking to the telecom sector, Senyonga observes that telecommunication remains an important sector that is relevant to the growth of all sectors being at the center of the paradigm shift in how businesses operate as communication and digital services continue to be more embedded in the needs of society.

As the leader of a team that serves MTN's vision to become the preferred connectivity solution partner for businesses within the Telecom footprint, Senyonga is responsible for developing compelling value propositions for enterprise Business as well as creating and implementing strategies to drive corporate sales revenue and customer satisfaction with the support of a highly motivated winning team

Senyonga comes with deep experience in Strategic Governance, strategic planning and Leadership, Business Development and Relationship Management, Sales Channels development and expansion, Risk & OperationalControl management.