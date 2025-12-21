Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal's Death

A high-stakes police encounter in Bulandshahr resulted in the death of a notorious criminal, Zubair alias Peter, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The confrontation unfolded on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when Zubair and an accomplice opened fire on officers.

The police, who were conducting a routine check on Syana Road, responded to the suspects' gunfire and alerted nearby stations. As the officers closed in, Zubair was shot and subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital, while a constable was injured.

Zubair had a lengthy criminal record, with over 40 cases registered against him, ranging from dacoity to gangster-related offenses. The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, along with ammunition, from the scene and continue efforts to apprehend the accomplice who escaped.