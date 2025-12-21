Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal's Death

A notorious criminal, Zubair alias Peter, with a bounty of Rs 50,000, was shot dead during a police encounter in Bulandshahr. The incident occurred when Zubair and an accomplice fired at officers on Syana Road. Zubair had over 40 criminal cases against him, including dacoity and robbery.

Updated: 21-12-2025 08:35 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter Ends with Wanted Criminal's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A high-stakes police encounter in Bulandshahr resulted in the death of a notorious criminal, Zubair alias Peter, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The confrontation unfolded on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when Zubair and an accomplice opened fire on officers.

The police, who were conducting a routine check on Syana Road, responded to the suspects' gunfire and alerted nearby stations. As the officers closed in, Zubair was shot and subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital, while a constable was injured.

Zubair had a lengthy criminal record, with over 40 cases registered against him, ranging from dacoity to gangster-related offenses. The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, along with ammunition, from the scene and continue efforts to apprehend the accomplice who escaped.

