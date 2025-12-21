Epstein Files: A Political Minefield

The U.S. Justice Department's recent release of documents tied to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has amplified political tensions, with a focus on prominent names, notably excluding Donald Trump.

While Epstein's victim protection was cited for extensive redactions, the lack of Trump-related material amid previous disclosures has sparked controversy among political parties.

The disclosures, mandated by a new law, increase Republican scrutiny ahead of the midterm elections, with figures like Bill Clinton and others captured in old, context-less photos, while missing files prompt demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)