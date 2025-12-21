Epstein Files: A Political Minefield
The U.S. Justice Department released Epstein-related documents, with significant redactions, unveiling famous names but notably not Donald Trump. Released amid political tensions, these files intensify scrutiny on the GOP and draw media attention to past acquaintances, stirring controversy and conspiracy claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:21 IST
The U.S. Justice Department's recent release of documents tied to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has amplified political tensions, with a focus on prominent names, notably excluding Donald Trump.
While Epstein's victim protection was cited for extensive redactions, the lack of Trump-related material amid previous disclosures has sparked controversy among political parties.
The disclosures, mandated by a new law, increase Republican scrutiny ahead of the midterm elections, with figures like Bill Clinton and others captured in old, context-less photos, while missing files prompt demands for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
