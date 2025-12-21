Rising Waters of Lonar Lake Threaten Ancient Temples

A sudden increase in the water levels at the iconic Lonar Lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district poses a threat to its ancient temples, some over 1,200 years old, prompting concern from conservationists and researchers. The site, the world's largest basaltic impact crater, was formed 50,000 years ago by a meteor strike.

Experts from IIT Bombay have been engaged to study the increasing water levels, potentially linked to changes in the nearby reserve forest. The Archaeological Survey of India is considering measures such as constructing an apron wall to protect submerged temple structures like Kamalja Devi, highly visited during Dussehra.

Buldhana's district collector has highlighted shifts in rainfall patterns and increased water flow from local springs as possible factors. The site is under strict surveillance to prevent human intervention. A comprehensive study is planned to assess the environmental impacts and aid conservation efforts.

