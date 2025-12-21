Left Menu

Rising Waters of Lonar Lake Threaten Ancient Temples

The rising water levels in Maharashtra's Lonar Lake have submerged several ancient temples, prompting research into conservation measures. Experts from IIT Bombay are investigating the phenomenon, possibly influenced by a nearby reserve forest. Local authorities plan further studies for preservation and understanding of environmental impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:37 IST
Rising Waters of Lonar Lake Threaten Ancient Temples
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden increase in the water levels at the iconic Lonar Lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district poses a threat to its ancient temples, some over 1,200 years old, prompting concern from conservationists and researchers. The site, the world's largest basaltic impact crater, was formed 50,000 years ago by a meteor strike.

Experts from IIT Bombay have been engaged to study the increasing water levels, potentially linked to changes in the nearby reserve forest. The Archaeological Survey of India is considering measures such as constructing an apron wall to protect submerged temple structures like Kamalja Devi, highly visited during Dussehra.

Buldhana's district collector has highlighted shifts in rainfall patterns and increased water flow from local springs as possible factors. The site is under strict surveillance to prevent human intervention. A comprehensive study is planned to assess the environmental impacts and aid conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025