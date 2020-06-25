Left Menu
Bank of India suffers a loss of Rs 3,571 crore in Q4 on bad debts

Government-owned Bank of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 3,571 crore in the quarter ended March against a profit of Rs 252 crore in Q4 FY19.

BoI has 5,000 branches in India and overseas presence in 22 foreign countries across 5 continents.. Image Credit: ANI

Government-owned Bank of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 3,571 crore in the quarter ended March against a profit of Rs 252 crore in Q4 FY19. It said the downturn was largely due to higher provisions on bad debts. However, the operating profit increased by 15 per cent from Rs 2,303 crore in Q4 FY19 to Rs 2,653 crore in Q4 FY20.

The bank said its non-interest income by 14 per cent from Rs 1,479 crore in March 2019 to Rs 1,688 crore in March 2020 due to rise in treasury income. The global net interest margin stood was flat at 2.9 for Q4 FY20 while the cost to income ratio reduced from 59 per cent in Q4 FY19 to 51.6 per cent in Q4 FY.

For the full fiscal ended March, the net loss -- on account of higher non-performing assets (NPAs) provisions of Rs 14,416 crore -- stood at Rs 2,957 crore against a loss of Rs 5,547 crore during FY19. The bank's global business increased from Rs 9.03 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 9.72 lakh crore with a growth of 7.56 per cent. The domestic business registered a growth of 12 per cent which rose from Rs 7.49 lakh crore to Rs 8.4 lakh crore. (ANI)

