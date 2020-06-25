Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Floating on air': Virgin Hyperloop signs deal with key jet parts maker

Virgin Hyperloop has signed a partnership with key aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, the companies told Reuters, a key step in making billionaire Richard Branson's futuristic vision of super high-speed travel a reality. Los Angeles-based Hyperloop aims to whisk floating pods packed with passengers and cargo through vacuum tubes at 600 miles (966 kmph) an hour or faster.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:31 IST
'Floating on air': Virgin Hyperloop signs deal with key jet parts maker
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Virgin_Orbit)

Virgin Hyperloop has signed a partnership with key aerospace manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, the companies told Reuters, a key step in making billionaire Richard Branson's futuristic vision of super high-speed travel a reality.

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop aims to whisk floating pods packed with passengers and cargo through vacuum tubes at 600 miles (966 kmph) an hour or faster. In a hyperloop system, substantially free of air resistance, a trip between New York and Washington would take just 30 minutes - twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train.

An announcement on the deal, signed earlier this month, is expected as soon as Thursday. The design partnership is emblematic of Spirit's push to diversify away from Boeing Co, from which it draws more than 50% of its annual revenue by supplying the 737 MAX fuselage and other parts. That strategy has taken on greater urgency in recent months as Boeing cuts demand for parts as the year-old 737 MAX ban and COVID-19 pandemic slashes jet demand.

Virgin Hyperloop, which has raised more than $400 million, largely from United Arab Emirates shipping company DP World and Branson, is among a number of firms racing to launch new high-speed travel systems. Canada's Transport and Spain's Zeleros also aim to upend traditional passenger and freight networks with similar technology they say will slash travel times, congestion, and environmental harm linked with petroleum-fueled machines.

Elon Musk's Boring Company envisions commuters zipping along underground tracks in electric cars. "It allows us to re-imagine urban areas and connectivity between urban areas," Hyperloop Chief Executive Jay Walder told Reuters. "You'll be able to move up to 50,000 people per hour, per direction. With zero source emissions."

With Spirit, Hyperloop gains aerospace-grade engineering resources as it fleshes out the pod's magnetic levitation system, which Walder says will make passengers feel like they are "floating on a bed of air". Spirit hopes the partnership will evolve into high-rate manufacturing work for fuselage-shaped pods and other equipment, similar to its relationship with Boeing.

"Would the hyperloop network reach 737 volumes, we are capable and ready to support," Keith Hamilton, Spirit's Executive Director of Programs and Business Development, said by email. Virgin Hyperloop's goal is to launch commercial routes by 2029, Walder said. It originally planned to begin construction this year on the world's first Hyperloop in India, linking Mumbai to Pune, but the pandemic has delayed procurement. It has a test track near Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will also choose by fall 2020 between more than a dozen U.S. states that have applied to host an elaborate certification center and test track, Walder said. Construction is slated to begin in 2021, with completion and regulatory approval by 2025, he added.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...

Violence against police will not be tolerated - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.These are appalling scenes. Violence against the poli...

Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda chaired 2nd Meeting of Chemicals Petrochemicals Advisory Forum today through video conferencing.The meeting was attended by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS and Vice Chairman of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020