Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid crisis an opportunity to redesign world to be more egalitarian, without global warming: Yunus

The COVID-19 pandemic along with the ensuing lockdowns and reverse migrations should be seen as an opportunity to create an egalitarian world with no fears of climate change, Nobel laureate Muhammad yunus said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:33 IST
Covid crisis an opportunity to redesign world to be more egalitarian, without global warming: Yunus

The COVID-19 pandemic along with the ensuing lockdowns and reverse migrations should be seen as an opportunity to create an egalitarian world with no fears of climate change, Nobel laureate Muhammad yunus said on Thursday. One of the best ways to achieve the goal is by lessening the reliance on urban areas and cities, he said, pointing to micro entrepreneurship in the rural areas as a sustainable alternative that ought to be adopted.

Yunus, now 80, is a social entrepreneur who founded the micro-lending focused Grameen Bank and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. "Coronavirus has given us an opportunity, let us go to a different place. We have the address, but need to find the path to that place. A place where there is no global warming and concentration of wealth," he said during an interaction organised by Ficci Flo here.

He said "we should be thankful to the pandemic for helping us show the grim realities of the world we stay in where there was deprivation right next to us all along but many of us tended to overlook it". Economics has been driven by profit maximisation as the only tenet and needs to adjust to the new needs and also accommodate common interest of the society.

“We've to redesign the entire financial system, which has become into a vehicle to suck up all the wealth from the bottom to the top,” he said, pitching for micro enterprises to come out of what economics defines as the “informal” sector. All along the way, economics has worked at “formalisation” of the labour and workforce by creating the institutional structures for more people to join the bandwagon, he said, advocating a shift to a stance where being in the informal sector is also accepted.

This can happen through creating infrastructure in the rural areas and also the institutional structures which will help a small entrepreneur, he said, adding that success in the rural areas will ensure that the same person is not forced to migrate. He also touched upon the sights of millions of such migrants walking on the roads in India, and added that similar occurrence was observed in his country Bangladesh as well because the garment factories closed down. “The corona catastrophe is a great opportunity to reflect. We are locked down. Whole world got behind closed doors in a short while,” he said, pitching for his idea of a new world.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020