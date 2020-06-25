Left Menu
Maha cabinet approves beach shack policy

Beach shacks can function from 7 am to 7 pm and they will all be equipped with CCTV cameras, the release said. Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved in principle, a proposal to privatise land and properties of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:09 IST
In a bid to boost tourism in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved the "beach shack" policy for eight beaches along the Konkan coast. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, 10 shacks each will be set up at Aareware beach in Ratnagiri, Tarkarli in Sindhudurg, Varsoli and Diveagar in Raigad and Palghar's Kelva and Bordi beaches.

Applications for setting up temporary beach shacks will be available on thegovernment website and other beaches will also be incorporated in the policy in phases, it was stated. Shacks can only come up in areas approved by the tourism directorate with permits from the state coastal area management authority and priority will be given to locals, the statement said.

While the allocation of shacks will be for three years, 80 per cent of jobs generated in these establishments will be given to locals, it was stated. Beach shacks can function from 7 am to 7 pm and they will all be equipped with CCTV cameras, the release said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved in principle, a proposal to privatise land and properties of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). In the first phase, the MTDC's resorts in Ganpati Pule, Matheran, Mahableshwar, Harihareshwar, Mithbao and open land in Tadoba and Fardapur (Aurangabad) will be developed, it was stated.

A high-power committee will decide the sub-lease period and annual rent for the land will also be fixed, the statement read..

