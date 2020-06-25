Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh cuts power subsidy for consumption above 125 units/month

He said the weighted average tariff borne by consumers with consumption of 125-300 units per month in Punjab and Uttarakhand is Rs 6.59 and Rs 3.27 per unit respectively, while it is only Rs 2.62 in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh cuts power subsidy for consumption above 125 units/month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh residents who consume more than 125 units of electricity per month will have to pay more following reduction in subsidy by the state government. Almost four lakh consumers with consumption of 125- 200 units per month will see increase of Rs 40-113 in their monthly bills, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

People consuming above 200 units will see proportionate increase in their monthly bills as per the consumption, he added. The state government will thus save around Rs 100 crore annually. The state government decided to rationalise the subsidy as only 18 per cent of the nearly Rs 450 crore annual subsidy goes to the 11 lakh users consuming less than 125 units per month, he added. The rest 82 per cent subsidy goes to the nine lakh consumers with consumption of more than 125 units per month. There has been no change in the subsidy pattern for the 11 lakh consumers consuming less than 125 units, the spokesperson added.

He cited the power tariff of some other states to justify the increase in Himachal Pradesh. He said the weighted average tariff borne by consumers with consumption of 125-300 units per month in Punjab and Uttarakhand is Rs 6.59 and Rs 3.27 per unit respectively, while it is only Rs 2.62 in Himachal Pradesh. Further, the weighted average tariff borne by consumers with consumption over 300 units per month in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi is Rs 7.06, Rs 5.90, Rs 5.72 and Rs 6.50 per unit respectively, while it is only Rs 3.93 in the state. This step has been taken to ensure that the subsidy benefits reach consumers with low consumption patterns, while others should also focus on optimising usage of electricity, he added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Space agencies unveil site showing lockdown changes to Earth

You can now see how coronavirus lockdowns have changed air pollution, hospital lights, and even white asparagus harvests. Using data from 17 satellites, three space agencies have created a website that serves as a global dashboard for tempo...

10,000 litres of diesel seized off Mumbai coast

Amid rising fuel prices, the crime branch of Mumbai Police recovered 10,000 litres of smuggled diesel off Sewree coast in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap near Hey Bunder and Ghas...

725 new cases of coronavurus found in Pune district; 16 die

Maharashtras Pune district reported 725 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 18,240 on Thursday, while 16 more patients died due to the infection, a health official said. The death toll rose to 655 with 16 patient...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands close to deal on KLM bailout - sources

France and the Netherlands are close to an agreement on a Dutch Air France-KLM bailout contribution, several sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Under the deal, which could be announced as soon as Friday morning, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020