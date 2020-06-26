Finance Minister sends her best wishes for composer Ganesh B Kumar's symphonic music album

Left Menu
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sent her wishes in support of the symphonic album 'Spirit of Humanity', composed by Chennai based music composer Ganesh B Kumar.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sent her wishes in support of the symphonic album 'Spirit of Humanity', composed by Chennai based music composer Ganesh B Kumar. The album which comprises a symphony, RISE and a symphonic poem, THE JOURNEY, was launched today by Navona Records, a classical label imprint of audio production house PARMA Recordings, USA.

"India has, through history, been a place for anyone seeking peace, whether it is for the dignity of everyday living, or be it in journeys of a spiritual nature. Our motherland has always opened our land to those seeking shelter and refuge from persecution of various kinds - be it from far away as Europe, or from our immediate neighbourhood," stated Sitharaman, in an official letter. "I am very happy to learn that your album, Spirit of Humanity, brings forth the story of the Maharaja of Nawanagar who kept India's cultural ethos in mind when welcoming those from Poland. It is also lovely to know that your ode to him also includes excerpts from Purananooru, the ancient Tamil poem, one that I had the honour of quoting in parliament during my first budgetary speech," she said, elaborating further.

"When I learnt a little more about your album, I was delighted to know that Ganesh has composed this in the form of a symphonic poem, the first such by an Indian," she added. Ganesh Kumar and his team believe that such a warm endorsement coming from a person of her stature will go a long way in fulfilling their aim to promote peace and harmony through music across the world.

The year 2020 holds a special significance for this album. The symphony RISE, a homage to the legendary composer Ludwig Van Beethoven, coincides with his 250th birth anniversary and the symphonic poem THE JOURNEY, set against the backdrop of World War II, marks the 75th anniversary, commemorating the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, to the Allied forces in 1945, thereby ending World War II in Europe. The universal message of the spirit of positivity and humanity conveyed through this album would surely provide musical solace during these troubled times of the pandemic.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

