Reconsider decision allowing 100 pc FDI in coal mining: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coal sector, saying it contradicts the "very essence of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)". Expressing reservations about the move, Banerjee in a letter to Modi on Thursday night said it would send "a wrong message...and would also kill the vision of self-reliant policy that we have been following since beginning".

"I express my serious reservation on this policy announcement on cogent grounds. This policy can neither bring foreign direct investments nor can it bring technologies or knowhow which we are unable to access today," Banerjee wrote in her letter to Modi on Thursday night. "The recent trend and empirical evidences clearly showcase the interest of global investors more in renewable energy projects as compared to the coal mining projects. In fact, research suggests that about 100 global financial institutions have divested their thermal coal investments. Therefore, FDI in thermal coal is a far cry," she said.

At a time when the world's largest coal mining company, Coal India Limited (CIL), is producing 80 per cent of the country's coal with a pre-tax profit of Rs 27,000 crore (2018-19) and holding a reserve of Rs 31,000 crore, "the decision...to relax FDI in coal for MNCs will carry a wrong message, it would contradict the very essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat and would also kill the vision of self-reliant policy that we have been following since beginning," she said. "Further, it is observed that, in many under-developed and developed countries, there has been continuous resistance by the locals against any effort of their possible exploitation. As a result, it would create a great impact on the domestic economy in the long run," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also described the move of the coal ministry to shift the desk offices of four of its subsidiary companies from the state as an "abrupt decision" and requested the prime minister to intervene in the matter. "You are well aware that with 80 per cent coal availability is located in the eastern region of the country. That is why CIL, the major central public sector undertaking, has been functioning with its headquarters located in Kolkata. The recent abrupt decision to shift the desk offices of four of its subsidiary companies to their respective headquarters in other areas will be extremely detrimental to the interests of all stakeholders of coal sector including the employees," she said.

Banerjee requested the prime minister "to kindly reconsider the decision of allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal sector and also strongly urge your kind intervention for advising the ministry of coal not to go ahead with the decision of Coal India Ltd to wind up their subordinate offices from Kolkata"..