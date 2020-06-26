Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factories in Goa allowed to have 12-hour working shift

The government has also extended the validity of existing factory licenses for one year with deferment of payment of license fees without interest, he said. The last date for renewal of excise license has been extended from March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020, without any penalty, Sawant said..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:39 IST
Factories in Goa allowed to have 12-hour working shift

Factories in Goa can have a 12- hour working shift to tide over shortage of workers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Sawant announced several measures to help businesses and industries recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To help factories deal with shortage of workers due to the current restrictions, the government has granted exemption to all the factories, thereby allowing 12-hour working, initially for the period till July 31, 2020," he said. For Ease of Doing Business, the state government has introduced a self-certification scheme for factories and boilers, he said.

"Under this scheme, factories shall be inspected only once in five years instead of annually, with prior intimation," the chief minister said. The government has also extended the validity of existing factory licenses for one year with deferment of payment of license fees without interest, he said.

The last date for renewal of excise license has been extended from March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020, without any penalty, Sawant said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak Judge allows Hindu woman to live with husband after she denied forced conversion

A judicial magistrate in Pakistans Baluchistan province has allowed a Hindu woman to live with her husband after her parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter and forcibly converting her to Islam. Reshma, who is from Garhi Sabhayo in...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020