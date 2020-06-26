Left Menu
Development News Edition

MFL shares case: Sebi settles insider trading matter, receives Rs 15 lakh towards settlement charges

It was alleged that MFL had selectively given guidance pertaining to quarterly results to certain analysts of Ambit Capital. Further, MFL in its board meeting on March 13, 2013, (before making disclosure to the BSE) noted that there is a possibility of making a negative profit for the corresponding quarter, which is deemed to be UPSI as under PIT regulations, Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:19 IST
MFL shares case: Sebi settles insider trading matter, receives Rs 15 lakh towards settlement charges

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday settled an insider trading case with Priyanka Jain in the matter of Manappuram Finance Ltd (MFL) after receiving a payment of over Rs 15 lakh towards settlement charges. Sebi agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case, pertaining to alleged violation of insider trading norms, after it was approached by Jain, who was the compliance officer of Ambit Capital, with a plea under the settlement regulations "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law".

In a settlement order, Sebi said it has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant, Jain. The regulator in its order said it had conducted an investigation into the matter of selective disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) of MFL.

During the course of investigation, it was observed in March 2013 that the price of the scrip of MFL declined by 20 per cent coupled with the rise in volume after the company told the BSE that it expects an under-recovery on certain loans due to correction in the gold prices as a result of which the profit for the corresponding quarter will be reduced. It was alleged that MFL had selectively given guidance pertaining to quarterly results to certain analysts of Ambit Capital.

Further, MFL in its board meeting on March 13, 2013, (before making disclosure to the BSE) noted that there is a possibility of making a negative profit for the corresponding quarter, which is deemed to be UPSI as under PIT regulations, Sebi said. On March 18, 2013, analysts from Ambit Capital had a meeting with MFL, wherein allegedly the UPSI was discussed, the regulator added.

"After the aforesaid meeting, Ambit Capital changed its rating of MFL stock from 'buy' to 'under review' and published a research report based on its meeting with MFL which was distributed to its clients on March 19, 2013, before market opening hours," according to Sebi's order. Certain clients of Ambit Capital who had received the research report sold shares of MFL on the basis of the report.

Jain had allegedly failed to implement the code of conduct in violation of the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. Thereafter, Jain approached Sebi to settle the instant proceedings.

Sebi's high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) considered the settlement terms proposed by Jain and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of Rs 15,30,000 from her. Accordingly, Jain paid the settlement amount after which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disposed of the case.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

PhonePe partners with ICICI Bank on UPI multi-bank model

Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Friday said it has partnered with ICICI Bank on UPI multi-bank model, giving its users the option to create and use multiple UPI IDs with ICICI and Yes Banks handles. PhonePe has partnered with ICICI Bank on UPI mu...

Knifeman kills two in Glasgow before being shot by police -BBC

An man stabbed two people to death in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before being shot dead by police, British media reported, in an attack that left a police officer critically injured. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen seve...

3 booked for illegal entry into temple where Lord Jagannath, siblings are on divine sojourn

At least three persons were booked on Friday for illegally entering the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri, where Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings are on a nine-day sojourn, police said. While two local residents were caught after they ent...

Ireland's Fine Gael backs coalition deal, all eyes on Greens

The Fine Gael party of Irish acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar became the first of three potential government partners on Friday to ratify a coalition deal, with the votes of Fianna Fail and Green Party members still being counted. Lawmake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020