Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed action hits bank stocks, virus cases surge

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve decided to cap shareholder payouts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:48 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed action hits bank stocks, virus cases surge

Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve decided to cap shareholder payouts. The S&P 500 banks sub-index declined 5% after the Fed limited dividend payments and barred share repurchases until at least the fourth quarter following its annual stress test.

In the previous session, banks stocks had powered Wall Street's main indexes higher, helping them offset investor fears due to rising virus infections in several U.S. states, including Texas, Oregon and Utah. Cases rose across the United States by at least 39,818 on Thursday. Texas, which has been at the forefront of easing restrictions, paused its reopening plans after the state recorded its one of the biggest jumps in new infections.

"States are rethinking the reopening and that's going to affect a lot of businesses," said David Yepez, lead equity analyst and portfolio manager at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma. "We're not going to test those March lows but there could be a correction, because we got a little bit too high."

The uptick in cases has also threatened to derail a strong rally for Wall Street that brought the S&P 500 within 10.7% of its February all-time high on the back of record government stimulus measures. The benchmark index was also testing its the 200-day moving average, an indicator of long-term momentum. If it closes below the key level, it could signal further losses.

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 532.55 points, or 2.07%, at 25,213.05, the S&P 500 was down 54.56 points, or 1.77%, at 3,029.20. The Nasdaq Composite was down 194.40 points, or 1.94%, at 9,822.61. Nike Inc dropped 5.8% as the footwear maker posted reported a surprise quarterly loss hurt by store closures due to the pandemic.

Facebook Inc shed 6.4% after Verizon Communications Inc joined an advertising boycott that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms. Gap Inc surged 31.4% after it entered into a 10-year deal with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to create a Yeezy line of clothing.

Data showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded by the most on record in May, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable, as income declined and expected to fall further as millions lose their unemployment checks starting next month. Friday also marks the reconstitution of the FTSE Russell indexes, including large cap Russell 1000 and small cap Russell 2000, that often marks one of the biggest trading volume days of the year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 5.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 13 new lows.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UP HC asks Lucknow varsity to consider students plea against holding exams

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked Lucknow University authorities to consider a plea by their students to cancel the upcoming varsity examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and promote students en masse to their next classes. A Luckn...

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness, build up scale to grow manufacturing: M&M MD

India needs to bring in cost competitiveness and raise scale to grow its manufacturing sector and compete globally, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director Pawan Goenka said on Friday. The auto industry leader also emphasised on enhancing p...

Odisha identifies 49 vulnerable points in river embankments

Odisha government has identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments which could breach in the event of floods during this monsoon as part of its calamity preparedness, an official said. As the IMD this time has predicted a good monso...

Fnatic topple T1, continue ascent in SEA League

Fnatic swept T1 on Friday to climb into third place in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action. Fnatic followed up a 2-0 victory over Team Adroit on Thursday with a 2-0 triumph versus T1. Fnatic recorded wins in 32 and 28 minutes, respectively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020