Petrol price up 25 paise, diesel 21 paise; rates hiked by Rs 9.12, Rs 11.01 in 3 weeks

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 10:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per liter and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per liter from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a liter from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. In Mumbai, the petrol price went up from Rs 86.91 per liter to Rs 87.14, while the diesel rate was hiked to Rs 78.71 from Rs 78.51. While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, the petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11.01 for diesel. On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates.

