IDBI Bank to fetch Rs 595 crore by divesting 27 pc stake in IFLI

The board of directors at IDBI Bank has approved a plan to offload 27 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance (IFLI) at a combined value of Rs 595 crore, the public sector lender said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:28 IST
IDBI Bank's holding in IFLI will now come down to 21 pc. Image Credit: ANI

The board of directors at IDBI Bank has approved a plan to offload 27 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance (IFLI) at a combined value of Rs 595 crore, the public sector lender said on Saturday. IDBI Bank has 48 per cent stake in IFLI which started operations in 2008. Federal Bank and its Dutch partner Ageas Insurance International NV have 26 per cent stake each.

IDBI Bank will now divest 23 per cent of its stake to Ageas and 4 per cent to Federal Bank. By selling 27 per cent stake in the venture, IDBI Bank will get its holding down to 21 per cent. "The decision is subject to all regulatory approvals to be taken by all related parties and agreements which are yet to be finalised," it said in a statement.

Federal Bank's holding will now go up to 30 per cent and Ageas' to 49 per cent, the maximum permissible for a foreign partner in a life insurance venture. During 2018-19, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) acquired 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank. The process of acquisition was completed on January 21, 2019 with LIC being re-classified as promoter of the bank with management control and the government continuing to be the co-promoter without management control.

As per insurance regulations, an insurer cannot own more than 10 per cent stake in another insurer. Since LIC owns 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank and the latter owns 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company, the bank has to divest its stake in its insurance joint venture. (ANI)

