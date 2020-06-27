Flight departs UK to deliver virus aid to Africa
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the U.K. is the first NATO ally to come forward with an aid flight after NATO agreed to support the United Nations' appeal for airlift assistance. The pandemic and travel restrictions have severely affected flights to the African continent and the delivery of crucial cargo including medical supplies. Ghana has more than 15,000 confirmed virus cases.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:53 IST
Britain's Royal Air Force says the first in a series of flights taking coronavirus aid to Africa has departed for Ghana with materials for a field hospital with capacity for nearly 100 people. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the U.K. is the first NATO ally to come forward with an aid flight after NATO agreed to support the United Nations' appeal for airlift assistance.
The pandemic and travel restrictions have severely affected flights to the African continent and the delivery of crucial cargo including medical supplies. The U.K. says up to five flights are needed to deliver the field hospital to Accra. Ghana has more than 15,000 confirmed virus cases.
