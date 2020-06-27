Left Menu
Trade unions turn down meeting with govt, to go ahead with 3- day strike in Coal India

Trade unions have declined to attend a meeting called by the Centre to deliberate over their opposition to opening the coal sector to private players, and asserted that they will go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike from July 2 in Coal India and SCCL.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:07 IST
The unions have also taken exception to the bifurcation of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in a technical advisory. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trade unions have declined to attend a meeting called by the Centre to deliberate over their opposition to opening the coal sector to private players and asserted that they will go ahead with the three-day nationwide strike from July 2 in Coal India and SCCL. The unions have also taken exception to the bifurcation of the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India and engaged in a technical advisory.

"A joint secretary-level meeting had been called, but trade unions have turned down the offer. We are open to talks only with the coal secretary or coal minister," RSS- controlled Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh leader B K Rai told PTI. All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary D D Ramanandan said the strike is on schedule.

"We will take more stringent action if the government does not accept our demands," Rai said. The strike may cause production loss of nearly four million tonnes, sources said.

Rai also alleged that mining through contractors in Coal India has resulted in corruption. In the March quarter, the contractual cost of the company rose sharply along with finance cost. The Centre has maintained allowing private players in the coal sector is a step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

