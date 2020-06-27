Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irdai asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or 'Corona Kavach Policy' for individuals by July 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST
Irdai asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10
Issuing the guidelines, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said the policy should be offered for three and a half months, six and half months, and nine and a half months. Image Credit: Flickr

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or 'Corona Kavach Policy' for individuals by July 10. Issuing the guidelines, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said the policy should be offered for three and a half months, six and half months, and nine and a half months.

The sum insurances for COVID Standard Health Policy could range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs (in multiples of Rs 50,000). The nomenclature of the product should be 'Corona Kavach Policy', succeeded by name of insurance company, the regulator said.

The mode of payment would be single premium, the guidelines said, adding "the premium under this product should be panned India basis and no geographic location/zone-based pricing is allowed". The policy, the regulator said, should also include the cost of treatment for any comorbid condition, including pre-existing comorbid conditions along with the treatment of COVID.

The policy should cover hospitalisation expenses, homecare treatment expenses, AYUSH treatment and pre and post hospitalisation. "General and Health Insurers shall ensure that this product is compulsorily offered on or before 10th July 2020," the guidelines said.

Irdai said it has decided to mandate all general and health insurers to offer to have a COVID specific product, addressing basic health insurance needs of insuring public related to the pandemic and have a standard product with common policy wordings across the industry. On home care treatment expenses, the guidelines said the insurer should cover the costs of treatment of COVID incurred by the insured person on availing treatment at home maximum up to 14 days per incident, subject to conditions.

It also said the medical expenses incurred on hospitalisation under AYUSH systems of medicine for the treatment of COVID should be covered up to the sum insured without any sub-limits. The policy should also provide for pre and post hospitalisation medical expenses.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or Corona Kavach Policy for individuals by July 10. Issuing the gu...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Amit Shah visits newly created 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the ...

Railway provides 30,000 bed sheets, pillow covers to COVID-19 Care Centre in Delhi

Indian Railways on Saturday provided 30,000 bed sheets and pillow covers to the COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur, informed the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The 10,000 bedded COVID-19 Care Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020