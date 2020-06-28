Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect to launch 25 products in US this fiscal: Dr Reddy's

"And, in parallel, we are working on multiple other biosimilar products, which are at different stage of development," Israeli said. Commenting on the company's capital deployment plans for the current financial year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Saumen Chakraborty said the maximum focus would be supporting R&D (research and development) projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:27 IST
Expect to launch 25 products in US this fiscal: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories expects to launch 25 products in the US market in the current financial year, according to a top company official. The drug major has also earmarked a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 1,000 crore for finding various projects during the ongoing financial year.

"On a full-year basis (2019-20), we launched 27 products, including four re-launch of the earlier discontinued products. We expect the new launches momentum to continue during the year with about 25 product launches lined up despite uncertainty due to COVID-19," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli said in an analyst call. As of March 31, 2020, the company has 99 cumulative filings pending for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), including two new drug approvals (NDAs), he added.

"We also filed 59 drug master files globally, including seven filings made in the US," Israeli said. On new pipeline of products, he said the company is also working on a few molecules related to COVID-19.

Besides, the drug maker is also working on various biosimilar products, including, the Rituximab Phase III trial is progressing as per plan. "And, in parallel, we are working on multiple other biosimilar products, which are at different stage of development," Israeli said.

Commenting on the company's capital deployment plans for the current financial year, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Saumen Chakraborty said the maximum focus would be supporting R&D (research and development) projects. "R&D and technology along with innovation will be one area of deployment. We would like to even spend more on R&D with an absolute amount," he noted.

The company has chosen specific spaces where it wants to attain leadership and in line with those specific spaces, it is thinking strategically about inorganic growth as well, he added. Further investments in injectables business and biosimilar products would be there during the period, Chakraborty said.

The company would also look at strengthening digital interphase in order to improve productivity and creating real differentiation, he added. "Beyond that, in terms of our organic expansion, whether it is in terms of marketing, brand building, and also in some of the new markets within the emerging markets area, there also we will be deploying our resources," Chakraborty said.

When asked to elaborate on the capital allotted for such tasks, he added, "So granular details, I will not be able to give you. But overall, the capex for FY21 could be in excess of Rs 1,000 crore." Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported revenues of Rs 17,460 crore for the financial year 2019-20..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020