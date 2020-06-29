Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units. The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for issuance of an export license to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice"

All other items that are part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited, it said. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Boosting Make in India exports, PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh."