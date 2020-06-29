Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto components makers fear delay in imports clearance may impact vehicle production

According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) import consignments from China were being subjected to one-hundred per cent manual inspection resulting in inordinate delays in clearance. "The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one; non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines," ACMA President Deepak Jain said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:53 IST
Auto components makers fear delay in imports clearance may impact vehicle production

Auto component industry body ACMA on Monday sought timely clearance of imports from China, saying that delay in clearing such items could lead to disruption in vehicle manufacturing across the country. According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) import consignments from China were being subjected to one-hundred per cent manual inspection resulting in inordinate delays in clearance.

"The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one; non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines," ACMA President Deepak Jain said. Some of the items imported from China are critical components such as parts of engines and electronics items for which the domestic auto component industry is yet to develop competence, he added.

Post the lockdown, production in the components industry is gradually picking up in tandem with growth in vehicles sales, it is therefore in the best interest of the industry and the economy that any further disruptions are best avoided, Jain said. He said the auto component industry in India is committed to the 'Atma-nirbhar vision' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entire automotive value chain in the country is around USD 118 billion of which import of auto components is USD 4.75 billion, 4 per cent of the total auto industry turnover, Jain noted. Amid heightened border tensions with China, Indian customs officials have started physical inspection of all consignments coming from the neighbouring country based on intelligence inputs, official sources had told PTI last week.

Sources further said that although physical inspection is resulting in delayed clearance of goods, in current situation the customs officials would have to work in coordination with other intelligence agencies..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

RAGC - Helping Students to Keep Their Dreams Alive

RAGC affiliates with Pearson Education, UK One year programme designed as foundation for international degree Higher National Certificate programme recognized in 70 countries and leading universities worldwide Programme available fo...

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020