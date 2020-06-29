Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clearance of import shipments from China, Hong Kong should be fast-tracked at ports: Exporters

Seeking intervention of the commerce and finance ministries, exporters demand fast-tracking the clearance of containers coming from China and Hong Kong at all ports, saying delays impact their manufacturing operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:53 IST
Clearance of import shipments from China, Hong Kong should be fast-tracked at ports: Exporters

Seeking intervention of the commerce and finance ministries, exporters demand fast-tracking the clearance of containers coming from China and Hong Kong at all ports, saying delays impact their manufacturing operations. They claimed that at all airports and seaports, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, Indian customs are opening and checking all containers coming from these countries, which is causing inordinate delays in clearance of import consignments. "Domestic manufacturers who are importing their inputs of raw materials should get priority in clearance of containers. It should be fast tracked," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said.

The development assumes significance in the wake of increasing border tensions between India and China. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the past six weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. Sharing similar views, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the industry imports fabrics and accessories from the neighbouring countries and they are getting severely impacted due to the delay in the clearance of containers.

"If the things will prolong, we may face financial loss. I would urge the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the commerce ministry to look into the matter and resolve it," Sakthivel said. Another exporter said that consignments of countries like the US are getting cleared at a faster pace, it should be replicated for domestic manufacturers also.

Amid heightened border tensions with China, Indian customs officials are conducting physical inspection of all consignments coming from the neighbouring country based on intelligence inputs although there is no formal order on the same. The move had resulted in a retaliatory action by China with Indian exporters complaining of shipments being held up in Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Germany uncovers massive online child abuse network

German cyber crime authorities have uncovered a massive online network of at least 30,000 people who share child pornography and exchange advice on how to sedate and abuse minors, law enforcement authorities said on Monday. Peter Biesenbach...

South Pole warmed three times the global rate in last 30 years- study

At the South Pole, considered the coldest point on Earth, temperatures are rising fast.So fast, in fact, that Kyle Clem and other climate researchers began to worry and wonder whether human-driven climate change was playing a bigger role th...

Matonge, an African home in Brussels

While Belgians confront their colonial past in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, a neighbourhood in Brussels seen by some as a haven for Black citizens is gearing up for a big celebration.The Mato...

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' among 7 Bollywood movies heading to Disney+Hotstar

Superstar Akshay Kumars Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj The Pride of India are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release on the streamer Disney Hotstar as theatres ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020