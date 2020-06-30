Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing begins crucial certification test flights for grounded 737 MAX

A central task for the FAA is to validate Boeing's upgrades to the MCAS anti-stall system faulted in both crashes, as well as perform a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures, the FAA said. The agency said it will "lift the grounding order only after we are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards." After taking off from Boeing Field, the crew, which included Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Pilot Jim Webb, tested slow flight conditions between 12,000 feet and 15,000 feet, a person familiar with the flight said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 03:15 IST
Boeing begins crucial certification test flights for grounded 737 MAX
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co began a series of long-delayed flight tests of its redesigned 737 MAX with regulators at the controls on Monday, hoping to win approval and rebuild its reputation after fatal crashes that toppled its leaders and grounded the jet worldwide. Pilots from the U.S. FAA and Boeing landed around 2:15 p.m. local time at King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field, after a round trip to eastern Washington that included a high-speed system test and other maneuvers over about three hours.

Reuters first reported the long-awaited certification test flights, scheduled over three days, were set to start on Monday, a pivotal moment in Boeing's worst-ever corporate crisis triggered by twin crashes that killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Boeing shares closed 14.4% higher at $194.49 on Monday, helping boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

After the flights are completed, the FAA must analyze reams of test data and approve new pilot training procedures, among other reviews, and would not likely approve the plane's ungrounding until September, industry and government sources say. If that happens, the jet is on a path to resume U.S. service before year-end, though the process has been plagued by delays for more than a year.

Boeing did not publicize Monday's take off, saying the FAA was leading the 737 MAX testing process. The business-as-usual atmosphere at Boeing Field illustrated a shift in Boeing's communications strategy on the 737 MAX since last year when it strained its relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration by issuing public statements that predicted the timeline for the jet's return. The crisis has cost Boeing billions of dollars, slashed production and hobbled its supply chain, with criminal and congressional investigations still playing out. In December, Boeing fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after scrutiny into the jet's design and development tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.

The 737 MAX gaining FAA approval to return to commercial service is expected to spark a scramble by Boeing to determine the fate of hundreds of parked jets. There are some 450 jets that Boeing is eager to deliver once the MAX is cleared to fly, though experts say the prospect of moving those quickly has been diminished by the coronavirus crisis.

Airlines have also grounded a further 385 jets in their fleets, and U.S. carriers have said it will take them between 30 and 60 days after regulatory approval to prepare their jets and pilots for flight. A central task for the FAA is to validate Boeing's upgrades to the MCAS anti-stall system faulted in both crashes, as well as perform a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures, the FAA said.

The agency said it will "lift the grounding order only after we are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards." After taking off from Boeing Field, the crew, which included Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Pilot Jim Webb, tested slow flight conditions between 12,000 feet and 15,000 feet, a person familiar with the flight said. Later, they boosted airspeed to 470 knots at 14,000 feet to conduct high-speed system tests, a person familiar with the flight said.

The goal was likely a test of whether pilots were able to manually adjust the tail's horizontal stabilizer at high speeds - a key focus during crash investigations because pilots struggled to make adjustments at high speeds while also trying to counteract MCAS.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...

Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation

Norwegian Air has cancelled orders for 97 Boeing aircraft and will claim compensation from the U.S. plane maker for the grounding of the 737 MAX and for 787 engine troubles that hit its bottom line, the Oslo-based carrier said on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020