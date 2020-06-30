Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL donates Rs 2 cr to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the company said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also laid down the foundation stone of phase II of Fortis O P Jindal hospital in Raigarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 10:08 IST
JSPL donates Rs 2 cr to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the company said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also laid down the foundation stone of phase II of Fortis O P Jindal hospital in Raigarh. The company said its philanthropic arm JSPL Foundation will construct the phase II of the hospital at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The project is expected to be completed in 2 years.

With this, the total capacity of the hospital will increase to 155 beds. The project will also have COVID-19 isolation wards as per ICMR guidelines besides health care facilities for various serious ailments.

"JSPL Foundation is committed to providing world class health care facilities for the community," JSPL Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal said.         The second phase of the hospital will cater to multidisciplinary services including ICU, Neuro-ICU, dialysis, radiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, cardiovascular surgery etc. The company had earlier also contributed Rs 25 crore towards PM-CARES Fund.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Munjal Showa likely to see some financial impact of lockdown, to settle all liabilities in-house

Auto components maker Munjal Showa on Tuesday said the temporary suspension of manufacturing and continuing reduced levels of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have some financial impact in the future, but the firm wou...

Singapore c.bank says Wirecard assessing ability to continue offering local services

Singapores central bank said on Tuesday that German payment company Wirecards local entities had informed it that they are assessing their ability to continue providing services in the city-state after their parent firm filed for insolvency...

Wildfire burns homes in Southern California desert town

A wind-driven wildfire destroyed homes and forced evacuations as it tore through a rural Southern California desert town near the Salton Sea, authorities said Monday. The fire erupted Sunday evening in Niland, a small and poor agricultural ...

Sailing-Team New Zealand blames inside job for America's Cup allegations

Team New Zealand have blamed informants for spreading highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations about the body organising their Americas Cup defence, triggering government questions over financial and structural matters. The team, who wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020