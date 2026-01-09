Iranian Protests Rage On Amid Internet Blackout and Economic Strife
Iran faces widespread anti-government protests fueled by economic discontent and internet blackouts. Authorities impose harsh crackdowns as unrest spreads, with several deaths reported. Protests, initially about inflation and currency devaluation, now target the regime, intensifying tensions within the country.
The Iranian government has severed internet access amid ongoing protests, seeking to quell the growing unrest across various cities. Demonstrators have set buildings ablaze in defiance of the regime, escalating tensions as authorities respond with a heavy hand.
With media reports citing dozens of protester deaths, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused opposition groups and foreign nations of fueling the dissent. Economic distress, including rampant inflation and currency devaluation, initially sparked the protests, with demands expanding to directly challenge the government.
The blackout has curtailed communication, impacting flights, while state TV depicts widespread fire damage. Security forces face increasing clashes with demonstrators, showing resistance despite intensified government measures, including threats of dire penalties for protest participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
