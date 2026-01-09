Oreshnik: Russia's Hypersonic Message to the West

In a display of military strength, Russia has launched its Oreshnik missile, an advanced hypersonic weapon, at Ukraine. This marks the second time the missile has been used, highlighting Russia's strategic capabilities.

The Oreshnik, which derives its name from the Russian word for 'Hazel Tree', carries multiple warheads, a feature usually associated with intercontinental ballistic missiles. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims of its invincibility, some Western experts have voiced skepticism over its true effectiveness.

The recent launch, which carried dummy warheads, served more as a geopolitical statement than a tactical strike, underscoring tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and their European allies amidst ongoing military confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)