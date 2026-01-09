Oreshnik: Russia's Hypersonic Message to the West
Russia has launched its hypersonic missile, Oreshnik, against Ukraine as a warning. This missile, capable of carrying multiple warheads, aims to showcase Russia's military prowess. Despite claims of its invincibility, experts question its impact. The missile's recent use was a response to alleged Ukrainian aggression, though no explosives were used.
In a display of military strength, Russia has launched its Oreshnik missile, an advanced hypersonic weapon, at Ukraine. This marks the second time the missile has been used, highlighting Russia's strategic capabilities.
The Oreshnik, which derives its name from the Russian word for 'Hazel Tree', carries multiple warheads, a feature usually associated with intercontinental ballistic missiles. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims of its invincibility, some Western experts have voiced skepticism over its true effectiveness.
The recent launch, which carried dummy warheads, served more as a geopolitical statement than a tactical strike, underscoring tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and their European allies amidst ongoing military confrontations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
