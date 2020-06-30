Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEAI urges govt to allow registration of Indian Consulting Engineers Companies under MSME category

Consulting Engineers' apex body CEAI on Tuesday urged the government to allow registration of Indian Consulting Engineers Companies under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises category to take advantage of slew of initiatives announced for the sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:53 IST
CEAI urges govt to allow registration of Indian Consulting Engineers Companies under MSME category

Consulting Engineers' apex body CEAI on Tuesday urged the government to allow registration of Indian Consulting Engineers Companies under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises category to take advantage of slew of initiatives announced for the sector. CEAI in a statement said that it has urged the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Nitin Gadkari for reclassification of MSMEs to allow registration of Indian Consulting Engineers Companies (INCEs).

This will help INCEs take advantage of slew of initiatives announced for the MSME sector and to compete with multi-National Consulting Companies, it added. CEAI represents the Indian Engineering Consultancy professional at the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). Its membership comprises practicing consultants, private and public sector firms. It has 300 members.

There are a number of good Indian Consulting Companies with annual turnover in the range of Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore. But, these companies are unable to take advantage of the slew of initiatives announced for the MSME sector, CEAI President Amitabha Ghoshal said. Ghosal further noted that these companies are struggling despite large turnover, on account of COVID-19 slowdown, delays in payments by clients, wrong practice of GST deduction/ non-payment adopted by clients and delays in refund of Income Tax.

Chairman CEAI Infrastructure Committee, KK Kapila said INCE companies are competing both in India and abroad against MNCE Companies, all of whom have deep pockets, low cost funding, foreign Government backing and international resources. All tenders with an estimated fee of Rs 200 crore must be restricted for 'Indian firms' only, said Kapila.

"Non-Indian Firms should not be allowed to register under the MSME category and draw the benefits actually meant for the Indian entities, which is happening in the current scenario because of the lacunae in registration of the Foreign Firms in India, being treated as Indian firms though they are wholly owned subsidiaries of foreign companies," Kapila noted. The apex body said there is current practice in most government tenders to have pre-requisites that are too stringent for INCE companies to meet and this results in award of large consulting assignments to MNCE companies.

"Also the share of the Lead Firm or INCE Company should be a minimum of 40 per cent in such tenders. This will ensure both monetary and professional growth and development of the INCE Companies to be global players," Kapila added..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FarEye Partners With Blue Yonder to Enhance Logistics Execution, Collaboration, and Visibility

LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- FarEye, the leading predictive logistics SaaS platform to help predict, plan, manage and optimize supply chains, has announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading digital fulfilment pl...

Lam says national security law will not undermine HK autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Hours earlier, Chinas parliament passed nati...

China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation

The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the countrys Han majority to have more c...

Diepsloot police station closed after members test COVID-19 positive

The Gauteng SAPS has announced the temporary closure of the Diepsloot police station after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.In a statement, the provincial head office said during this period, the stations Community Service Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020