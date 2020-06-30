Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:57 IST
German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave
Representative Image

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields were unchanged even after eurozone inflation rose in June from a four-year low in May, defying expectations it would be stable, as the negative impact of low energy prices decreased.

While the overall COVID-19 death rate has flattened, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in some countries, including the United States, India, and Brazil. Hopes have risen the ECB will settle its differences with Germany's constitutional court, which ruled last month the central bank must justify bond purchases under its stimulus plan or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

The ECB has honored the principle of proportionality with its flagship stimulus program, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to the president of Germany's lower house of parliament. "This should contribute to boosting the credibility of the ECB's QE (quantitative easing) response and serve to maintain its benefits," said ING analysts in a note to clients.

"As this debate is being settled, a new, more important one is about to take place is the set of measures enough to shield markets and the eurozone economy from the second wave of COVID infections?" they wrote, adding: "We are inclined to answer in the negative." Traders will be looking for pointers from ECB's Isabel Schnabel speech at 1300 GMT.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, the fixed income strategist at Rabobank, said it was very difficult to read markets because of the "overwhelming influence" of central banks, which is likely to continue. "A second wave is unavoidable and the measures we've taken so far to deal with the current wave only emphasized the longer-term concerns we have - the measures taken will promote inequality," she said.

"If anything, the huge increase in government debt will require central banks to keep yields low in order to keep it sustainable." Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, was steady at -0.47%, within sight of Friday's one-month low of -0.484%.

Italian 10-year BTP yields were 3.5 basis points lower at 1.33%, while the premium Italy pays for its debt was at 179 bps. Long-term eurozone inflation expectations were at 1.1035%, after hitting a near four-month high of 1.107% the day before, according to the five-year, five-year forward rate, a market gauge of long term expectations. This compares to 0.84% in mid-May and an all-time low of 0.7198% in March.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts COVID-19

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godeke...

Sports ministry moves Delhi HC seeking consent to provisionally grant annual recognition to NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports moved an application in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking consent for provisionally granting annual recognition to the National Sports Federations NSFs. The application seeking consent for th...

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter MATSYA SAMPADA published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, An...

Clean air and quiet streets - virus lockdown gave France's Greens election boost

The coronavirus lockdown persuaded retired speech therapist Anne-Marie Arnaud a better future could be had, one with emptier skies, fresher air, and quieter streets rid of diesel-belching cars.And so the pensioner from Lyon switched her vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020