Left Menu
Development News Edition

Engineering exporters wary of non-clearance of cargo from China at Indian ports

"We are requesting that imports made by manufacturers and those importing for exports under various schemes may be accorded expeditious clearance so that domestic production may commence," the official added. FIEO had earlier flagged concerns over holding up of consignments at Hong Kong and Chinese ports in response to the action being taken by Indian authorities at Mumbai and Chennai ports.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:00 IST
Engineering exporters wary of non-clearance of cargo from China at Indian ports

Engineering exporters on Tuesday expressed concern over reported non-clearance of imported cargo from China at Indian ports, saying the move will disrupt supply chain and subsequently affect exports. Amid heightened border tensions with China, Indian customs officials have started physical inspection of all consignments coming from the neighbouring country, based on intelligence inputs, though there is no formal order, according to government sources.

"Imports from China are not being cleared at various ports by the customs. EEPC members have written to the authorities concerned that this will impact the supply chain which in turn will affect exports," a source at Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India said. According to the source, some of the engineering exporters have conveyed to EEPC that the move will have an impact on their operations.

"One way out is to differentiate steps which are reasonable and those which will have an adverse impact," the source said. In May 2020, when the lockdown was in force, engineering exports to China at USD 8 crore (about Rs 600 crore) were higher than that to the US, which traditionally has been the biggest importer of Indian engineering goods.

"So, no such step should be taken which will backfire and have an adverse impact on the economy and GDP," the source said. Presently, engineering exports are witnessing de-growth of 23 per cent, and what scene will emerge by the end of this fiscal cannot be predicted, the source added.

An official of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said some clearances have taken place in the last two days. "We are requesting that imports made by manufacturers and those importing for exports under various schemes may be accorded expeditious clearance so that domestic production may commence," the official added.

FIEO had earlier flagged concerns over holding up of consignments at Hong Kong and Chinese ports in response to the action being taken by Indian authorities at Mumbai and Chennai ports. On June 15, 20 Indian army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which increased border tensions between the two countries.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...

Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assams Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site. Oil India Li...

Soccer-Campbell leaves Southend by mutual consent after League One relegation

Southend United manager Sol Campbell and his backroom staff have left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday after their relegation to League Two fourth-tier. Campbell, 45, took over as Southend manager in October last year but won only four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020