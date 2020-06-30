Left Menu
Praxis Media in association with Education Connect announced the prestigious National Education Excellence Awards on June 30, 2020

The National Education Excellence Awards, 2020 were announced by India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to identify, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:20 IST
Praxis Media. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The National Education Excellence Awards, 2020 were announced by India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to identify, celebrate and encourage excellence in education and learning. The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.

This year, the National Education Excellence Awards were presented to 25 winners at five different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

National Education Excellence Awards are an initiative of Praxis Media Private Limited - India's Leading Media & Marketing Group, in association with Education Connect - India's leading online education portal and Global Brands Network - Confederation of most valuable brands worldwide. These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of education excellence.

The initiative was well supported by The Excelligent - Online Magazine Partner, Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner, Education Connect - Brand Partner and Global Brands Network - Associate Partner who echoed the same objective of education excellence. A comprehensive list of winners of the National Education Excellence Awards, 2020:

St Francis de Sales College, Bengaluru - Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Rural Education, GreenCore Montessori Pre-School - Best Pre-School in Siliguri, Kamala Saklecha Gyan Mandir - Best CBSE School in Madhya Pradesh, Tyros Preschools - Best Pre-School in Ernakulam, Sarish Jose - Best Principal of the Year, Hiranandani Trust School - Best Pre-School in Navi Mumbai, NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research - Best Business School in Western India, Bengal Law College - Best Private Law College in West Bengal, INCEET Training Institute - Best Hotel Management Institute in Kolhapur, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar - Best Polytechnic College in Punjab, Noble Kids - Best Emerging Pre-School in Maharashtra, Delhi Public School, Bokaro Steel City - Most Innovative and Enterprising School in India, Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan Institute for Teacher Education - Best Teacher's Training Institute in Himachal Pradesh, DKTE Society's Textile & Engineering Institute - Best Private Engineering College in Maharashtra, Balakumar Pitchaimanickam - Best Education and Employment Consultant in South India, Don Bosco Technical Institute - Best Vocational Training Institute in Delhi, Blooming Buds School, Moga - Best CBSE School in Punjab, Dr Purushottam Bung - Education Leader of the Year, Raath Mahavidyalaya, Paithani - Best Degree college in Pauri Garhwal, Dr Mukesh Kumar Sharma (Founder - Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan Institute for Teacher Education) - Best Education Leader in Himachal Pradesh, Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalaya (Autonomous), Latur - Best Higher Education Institute in Maharashtra, Tuljaram Chaturchand College of Arts, Science and Commerce - Best Degree College in Maharashtra, Dr Chandrashekhar Murumkar - Best Education Leader in Maharashtra. The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of teaching practices and educational innovations. These winners are enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity.

She further said that true education can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride of. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

