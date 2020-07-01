PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Indivior ex-chief pleads guilty to U.S. opioid marketing charge https://on.ft.com/2Ztqe2A - Airbus slashes 15,000 jobs as sector reels from collapse in travel https://on.ft.com/2Vy0h0Q

- Adidas human resources chief resigns amid racism uproar https://on.ft.com/3dKFb5v - Data group Dun & Bradstreet set for $1.7bn listing https://on.ft.com/3ik1mTt

Overview - Former chief executive of UK based pharmaceuticals company Indivior, has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the United States in connection with the marketing of Suboxone, a powerful opioid.

- Airbus is cutting 15,000 jobs within a year, including 900 already earmarked in Germany, saying its future is at stake after the coronavirus outbreak paralysed air travel. - Adidas top human resources executive, Karen Parkin, has resigned effective immediately amid an escalating uproar at the world's second largest sportswear maker over its handling of racism, diversity and inclusion.

- Business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc on Tuesday raised $1.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) after it sold more stock than expected above its indicated price range. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)