Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

“It's less about social distancing and it's more about the air and quality of air on board the airplane that makes people safe,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, who added he had not seen the health officials' comments. Airlines are desperate to increase revenue as they try to survive a plunge in air travel that reached 95% during April.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:50 IST
US: Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights
Dr. Anthony Fauci (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The US government's top experts in infectious diseases have criticized American Airlines' decision to pack flights full while the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow across much of the United States. "Obviously that is something that is of concern. I'm not sure what went into that decision making," Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, told a Senate panel on Tuesday. "I think in the confines of an airplane that becomes even more problematic." Several US airlines say they are limiting capacity on planes to between 60% and 67% of all seats. However, United Airlines never promised to leave seats empty, and Americans said last week that starting Wednesday it would drop its effort to keep half of all middle seats empty.

"When they announced that the other day obviously there was a substantial disappointment with American Airlines," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "I can say this is under critical review by us at CDC. We don't think it's the right message." Fauci and Redfield made the comments in response to questioning by Senator Bernie Sanders during a Senate health committee hearing. Sanders, an independent from Vermont, pressed the officials on how full flights square with the message from public health experts that people should stay six feet apart to prevent transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline has "multiple layers of protection in place for those who fly with us, including required face coverings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and a pre-flight COVID-19 symptom checklist." He said American was also giving customers the option of changing their ticket if their flight might be full.

The CEOs of American and United have said that even with middle seats empty, it is impossible to follow 6-foot social-distancing on a plane, so airlines rely on masks, deep cleaning and air-filtration systems on planes to prevent spreading the virus. "It's less about social distancing and it's more about the air and quality of air onboard the airplane that makes people safe," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, who added he had not seen the health officials' comments.

Airlines are desperate to increase revenue as they try to survive a plunge in air travel that reached 95% during April. Many airline flights were nearly empty in the early weeks of the outbreak, with the average dipping to about 10 passengers, according to industry figures. Some days, there were fewer than 100,000 people flying in the US, a level not seen since the 1950s, except in the days following the September 2001 terror attacks.

Air travel has increased slowly since mid-April although it's still down 75% from normal and some flights have been packed. American, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, plans to increase flights by nearly 60% starting July 7 compared with June, which could help avoid full planes.

Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Alaska Airlines say they will continue to limit capacity, in some cases through September. Budget carrier Spirit Airlines does not.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 treatment: Dr Reddy's partners with Fujifilm, GRA for favipiravir

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday announced partnership with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corporation and Dubai-based Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan Tablets favipiravir, a potential treatment of COVID-19....

Complete lockdown in Tripura on July 5: CM

The Tripura government has announced a 24-hour complete lockdown on Sunday to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post late Tuesday night said the lockdown, inspired by the Janata curfe...

China shares rally to four-month high on rate cuts, recovery hopes

Chinas benchmark index closed at its highest level in nearly four months on Wednesday, as the central banks move on rate cuts and the countrys improved June factory data continued to fuel hopes for a quicker economic recovery. At the close...

Scientists identify best material for making homemade masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Scientists have experimented with non-medical grade masks, and found that well-fitted ones made from stitching two layers of quilting cotton fabric are the most effective in stopping the spread of cough and sneeze droplets, whereas bandana-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020