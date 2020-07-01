Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marg ERP launches 'My Shop QRID' to maintain social distancing between buyer and seller in COVID-19 period

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped how businesses operate around the globe. Retailers, distributors, shop keepers, are conducting essential work, but it may be difficult to adjust to, and maintain the six-feet recommended social distancing guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:00 IST
Marg ERP launches 'My Shop QRID' to maintain social distancing between buyer and seller in COVID-19 period
Marg ERP. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped how businesses operate around the globe. Retailers, distributors, shop keepers, are conducting essential work, but it may be difficult to adjust to, and maintain the six-feet recommended social distancing guidelines. Observing the alarming situation, Marg ERP (P) Ltd. has launched a new feature in the Marg ERP software for maintaining social distancing between buyer and seller in the time of COVID-19.

Overall, the company aims to help and secure 10 lakh registered users and this idea could help 5 Crore small and medium businesses, if one assumes 1 family has 4 members, then it counts for almost 20 Crore people, with this new innovation. Now, it's unlock time, businesses, malls, markets are reopened. Though the chances and fear of COVID infections are more, one can't keep economy locked forever.

The company's latest innovative feature provides real-time social distancing between buyer and seller. No one needs to come closer and talks unnecessarily. It mitigates the chances of getting infected hugely. Thakur Anup Singh, CMD of Marg ERP Ltd. says, "The real challenge is with wholesale markets or crowded kirana and pharmacy shops; when a customer enters into a shop to buy something, he enquires several things i.e. price, deals, scheme, discounts etc. At billing time also, he needs to mingle with strangers in a que without knowing their CORONA status. Not only buyer, but seller also has some genuine problems like he can't handle all queries at a one go. This increases the chances to lose customer also. Moreover, more interaction means more chances to get infected."

Thakur Anup Singh, adds, "To make everything safer and easier, Marg ERP has developed a new feature in its software called ' My Shop QRID' for the distributors who operate in the wholesale markets and for the shopkeepers, whose shops are thronged by the customers themselves. 'My Shop QRID' makes entire process digital and it becomes contact free, interaction free and safer. QR code-based solution at shops can help to regain the confidence of customers also." "My Shop QR Code encourages customers to place orders by scanning the QR Code while maintaining the social distancing. As soon as customer generates the order, he instantly gets a token number. When shopkeeper enters the token number into Marg Erp, this order is included in the generated bill," avers enthusiastic Thakur Anup Singh.

Some other Benefits of QR Code are: Number of visitors in the waiting area can be controlled

Close interactions are almost negligible Waiting time is drastically reduced

Easy to manage visitors' flow The entire process from Ordering to Billing is much easier, quicker and completed while maintaining physical distancing

How to use it: The distributors and retailers have to simply print the QR code from the software and need to paste it outside the shop/counter. The distributors and retailers can select what Data and offers they need to be displayed on customers' mobile. This means they can customize and plan offers and deals strategically as per the situation.

Video Link: English Language : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkkYlSs6_Xo

Hindi Language : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McnBOrZzTjE This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus

On Friday, Feb. 21, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, was in a cheerful mood. It was near the end of the school half-term holiday. He wrote on an official blog that there had been no new positive cases of the new coro...

WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong police fire water cannon, tear gas at protest over new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to break up the first protest since China introduced sweeping security legislation and they made their first arrests under it, warning of punishment for calling for secession or ...

'China should de-escalate tensions with India as rivalry with US intensifies'

As its rivalry with the US intensifies and the international environment becomes more hostile, China should improve its relations with its Asian neighbours and India should be its priority, said US-based professor Zhiqun Zhu. In an opinion ...

Indian banks to face asset quality, earning pressure for at least 2 years: Report

Indian banks may continue to face heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains and shrinking personal incomes damage banks balance sheets, according to a report b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020