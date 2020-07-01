Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan witnesses signing of JVA between IOC Middle East FZE and RR Holdings

Shri Pradhan, while speaking on the occasion, talked about the long-standing relationship between India and Bangladesh which are joined by history, culture, and shared sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:13 IST
Pradhan witnesses signing of JVA between IOC Middle East FZE and RR Holdings
Mr Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, and Mr.Shayan F Rahman, Chairman, RR Holdings Ltd. also spoke on the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan witnessed on Tuesday the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between IOC Middle East FZE, a subsidiary of Indian Oil based in Dubai and RR Holdings Ltd. of Beximco Group, in the presence of H.E Salman Fazlur Rahman, Advisor to Hon. PM of Bangladesh, H.E Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, Bangladesh. Through this Joint Venture, IOCL together with Beximco plans to further expand its downstream business in Bangladesh and other countries.

Shri Pradhan, while speaking on the occasion, talked about the long-standing relationship between India and Bangladesh which are joined by history, culture, and shared sacrifice.

Speaking about the role of the energy sector in India-Bangladesh relationship, he said, "I am happy to note that energy cooperation between our two countries has made considerable progress during the last few years. This is part of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to build an "Energy Bridge" with Bangladesh as a part of our "Neighbourhood First" policy. The recent official visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh to New Delhi in October 2019 further strengthened the engagement and opened new vistas of co-operation."

Speaking about the Joint Venture Agreement, he said that this event marks yet another step towards expanding bilateral energy cooperation with Bangladesh and expressed confidence that the experience of IndianOil as a pioneer in implementing Pradhan Mantri UjjwalaYojana towards enhancing rural penetration of LPG as a clean cooking fuel in India, would help in promoting the use of LPG in Bangladesh. This joint venture in Bangladesh would be a catalyst of socio-economic change through an increase in access to clean cooking fuel in Bangladesh, he further added.

H.E Salman Fazlur Rahman, Advisor to Hon. PM Bangladesh said: "The JVA should serve as a testament to the remarkable investment potential of Bangladesh. At a time when the entire world is grappling with the severe economic consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic, this investment also reflects the resilient and enduring friendship between Bangladesh and India."

H.E Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, Bangladesh said, "As Bangladesh's middle class is rising with higher purchasing power, the LPG sector has seen remarkable growth over the years and is set to grow further in the coming years. As such, a partnership and investment at this scale between two experienced and major players have every potential to be a true game-changer in the industry."

Mr Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, and Mr.Shayan F Rahman, Chairman, RR Holdings Ltd. also spoke on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020