Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB signs €65m loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

The interconnector will be the first high-pressure gas pipeline between Poland and Lithuania, integrating the Baltic States and Finland into the wider EU gas market and diversifying gas supply sources.

EIB | Vilnius | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:37 IST
EIB signs €65m loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania
The project will also increase the security and reliability of gas supplies for the local and regional market. Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €65 million loan agreement with Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid to finance the construction of the Lithuanian section of the planned gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania. The interconnector will be the first high-pressure gas pipeline between Poland and Lithuania, integrating the Baltic States and Finland into the wider EU gas market and diversifying gas supply sources. The project will also increase the security and reliability of gas supplies for the local and regional market.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros remarked: "Security of energy supply is a recurring theme in the EIB's investments in the Baltic States. This interconnection with Poland is a key step in the real integration of the European energy market, as it will allow all of the Baltic States and Finland to fully connect to European gas networks."

On a technical level, the project will see the construction of a 700 mm diameter, 165 km long high-pressure bi-directional underground gas transmission pipeline, with a maximum potential capacity of 2.4 bcm/y (27 TWh/y), running from the border with Poland in the Lazdijai District to the Jauniūnai compressor station located in the Širvintos District, north of Vilnius.

CEO of Amber Grid Nemunas Biknius added: "The favourable terms of the loan clearly indicate the EIB's recognition of our commitment to the timely implementation of the GIPL project, which will create long-term value for the region's gas market integration, benefiting consumers and gas market operators across the borders."

In terms of regional connections, the EIB previously financed the electricity interconnector between Poland and Lithuania, Known as the LitPol Link.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana BJP may get new president soon, Krishan Pal Gurjar key contender

Haryana unit of BJP is set to get its new chief soon, with Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emerging as the key contender for the post, party sources said on Wednesday. Gurjar, Member of Parliament representing the Faridabad constituency, ...

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, nations biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30.IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Ch...

Govt to kickstart cashless treatment for road accident victims with Rs 2.5 lakh cap per case

The government on Wednesday said it is ready with a blueprint to implement a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims. The scheme will have an insurance coverage cap of Rs 2.5 lakh per case, as per a communication to transport ...

Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? : RS Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the recent ban on 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps is a great opportunity for Indians to come up with their own apps.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020