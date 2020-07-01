Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSNL, MTNL cancels 4G upragadation tenders, likely to issue fresh ones excluding Chinese companies

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on Wednesday cancelled their 4G upgradation tenders issued in March.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:30 IST
BSNL, MTNL cancels 4G upragadation tenders, likely to issue fresh ones excluding Chinese companies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on Wednesday cancelled their 4G upgradation tenders issued in March. The decision by the two state-owned telecommunications service providers has come after the DoT decided to issue fresh specifications for the upgradation process.

"Tender for planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of 4G mobile network in North, South, East and West zones of BSNL and Delhi, Mumbai LSA of MTNL on turnkey basis issued on March 23, 2020, is hereby cancelled," the notice issued for tender cancellation read. According to officials, a fresh tender will be issued in the place of the ones scrapped today. The fresh tender is likely to exclude Chinese companies from providing equipment for the upgradation process.

After the violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh last month, the DoT had asked BSNL and MTNL not to use Chinese equipment in the upgradation of its 4G network. The DoT may also ask private telecommunication companies not to use equipment made by the Chinese companies. The cancellation of tenders is likely to have a huge impact on companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

Earlier in mid-June, the Indian Railways had also cancelled a contract of Rs 471 crore given to Beijing National Railway R & D Institute of Signal for a project on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Sinn Fein criticised for virus risks at ex-IRA prisoner's funeral

Northern Irelands first minister called on her deputy to apologize for undermining coronavirus restrictions at the funeral of a member of her Sinn Fein party and ex-Irish Republican Army IRA prisoner that attracted large crowds.The British ...

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 16, 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter fi...

Paris guide seeks post-lockdown jumpstart for vintage 2CV tour

Theres nothing Jean-Remi Galinon enjoys more than bouncing along cobbled streets and showing off Paris to foreign tourists, usually Americans, in his most iconic of French vintage cars.But the coronavirus has kept them away, and since mid-M...

UK says China's security law is serious violation of Hong Kong treaty

The United Kingdom said Chinas imposition of a security law on Hong Kong was a clear and serious violation of the 1984 Joint Declaration and that London would offer around 3 million residents of the former colony a path to British citizensh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020