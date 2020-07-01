Left Menu
Faris Hadad-Zervos is World Bank’s new director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:58 IST
Mr Hadad-Zervos succeeds Ms Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, who will be taking on a new World Bank assignment. Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldBankNepal)

Mr Faris Hadad-Zervos is the World Bank's new Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, effective today. Based in the sub-regional office in Kathmandu, Nepal, he will lead World Bank support to Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, overseeing the current total portfolio of around $5.5 billion.

Mr Hadad-Zervos succeeds Ms Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, who will be taking on a new World Bank assignment. He previously served as the World Bank Country Manager for Nepal. A US national, he joined the World Bank in 1996 and held country manager positions in Malaysia and Bolivia. He also served as Manager of the Technical Cooperation Program with the Gulf Cooperation Countries, Head of Mission for Iraq, and Operations Manager for the West Bank and Gaza.

Mr Hadad-Zervos' appointment comes at a time when governments of the three countries must quickly address both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is critical to protect lives and livelihoods and support economic recovery as countries are fighting the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis," said Mr Hadad-Zervos. "My first priority is to ensure that World Bank-financed programs help alleviate the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, create jobs, and foster inclusive and sustainable growth in the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and I look forward to working with governments, development partners, the private sector, and civil society."

The World Bank is supporting the governments of Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka through COVID-19 emergency response projects totalling over $350 million to help the countries prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic and strengthen public health preparedness.

