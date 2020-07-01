Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1845 hours: DEL37 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 cr, Q1 mop up dips 59 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April. DEL45 BIZ-GADKARI-BAN-CHINA-HIGHWAYS India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari New Delhi: India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China.

DEL19 BIZ-RESULTS-VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea posts highest-ever loss by an Indian firm at Rs 73,878 cr in FY20 New Delhi: Vodafone Idea, the country's third largest telecom operator, on Wednesday reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020 - the highest ever by any Indian firm - after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. DEL66 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex jumps 499 pts as macro data bolsters recovery hopes; RIL, finance stocks shine Mumbai: Equity indices clawed back lost ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors accumulated banking, finance and energy stocks amid encouraging macroeconomic data and firm global cues. DCM56 BIZ-GST-FM FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz in tax compliance New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively so that they can compete on a global scale and build a self-reliant India. DCM52 BIZ-RBI-SBICAP Govt approves scheme for providing liquidity to non-bank lenders: RBI Mumbai: The government has approved a scheme under which the eligible non-bank lenders will be provided short-term liquidity through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the SBICAP securities, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, the RBI said on Wednesday.

DEL3 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL-LD CARLYLE Carlyle to acquire about 25 pc stake in Airtel's data centre business for about Rs 1,780 cr New Delhi: The Carlyle Group will acquire about 25 per cent stake in Airtel's data centre business, Nxtra Data, for USD 235 million (about Rs 1,780 crore), the company said in a statement on Wednesday. DCM64 BIZ-FOODGRAINS-MIGRANTS Free grains reach to only 2.14 cr migrants across India; no beneficiaries in Goa, Telangana New Delhi: The government distributed free foodgrains to 2.14 crore migrant labourers with no ration cards in May and June, but none have been covered in Goa and Telangana, the Union Food Ministry said on Wednesday.

DCM49 BIZ-SHARECHAT ShareChat, other homegrown apps log strong growth after ban on Chinese apps New Delhi: Homegrown apps like ShareChat, Roposo and Chingari have seen a significant growth in downloads and user signups on their platforms after the government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this week. DEL65 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee drops 9 paise to 75.60 on weak economic data, COVID concerns Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday settled 9 paise lower at 75.60 against the US currency due to dollar buying by oil importers and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

DEL8 BIZ-ATF-PRICE ATF price hiked by 7.5 pc; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd straight day New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by 7.5 per cent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row. DEL68 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold zooms Rs 647; silver jumps Rs 1,611 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital zoomed Rs 647 to Rs 49,908 per 10 grams on Wednesday in line with gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM16 BIZ-WORLD-BANK-MSME World Bank to give USD 750 mn to support 15 cr viable MSMEs New Delhi: The World Bank on Wednesday said it will give a USD 750 million-budget support to 15 crore MSMEs to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by COVID-19..