Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business highlights

DEL68 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold zooms Rs 647; silver jumps Rs 1,611 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital zoomed Rs 647 to Rs 49,908 per 10 grams on Wednesday in line with gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. DCM16 BIZ-WORLD-BANK-MSME World Bank to give USD 750 mn to support 15 cr viable MSMEs New Delhi: The World Bank on Wednesday said it will give a USD 750 million-budget support to 15 crore MSMEs to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by COVID-19..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:51 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1845 hours: DEL37 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 cr, Q1 mop up dips 59 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown New Delhi: GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April. DEL45 BIZ-GADKARI-BAN-CHINA-HIGHWAYS India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari New Delhi: India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China.

DEL19 BIZ-RESULTS-VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea posts highest-ever loss by an Indian firm at Rs 73,878 cr in FY20 New Delhi: Vodafone Idea, the country's third largest telecom operator, on Wednesday reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020 - the highest ever by any Indian firm - after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. DEL66 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex jumps 499 pts as macro data bolsters recovery hopes; RIL, finance stocks shine Mumbai: Equity indices clawed back lost ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors accumulated banking, finance and energy stocks amid encouraging macroeconomic data and firm global cues. DCM56 BIZ-GST-FM FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz in tax compliance New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively so that they can compete on a global scale and build a self-reliant India. DCM52 BIZ-RBI-SBICAP Govt approves scheme for providing liquidity to non-bank lenders: RBI Mumbai: The government has approved a scheme under which the eligible non-bank lenders will be provided short-term liquidity through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the SBICAP securities, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, the RBI said on Wednesday.

DEL3 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL-LD CARLYLE Carlyle to acquire about 25 pc stake in Airtel's data centre business for about Rs 1,780 cr New Delhi: The Carlyle Group will acquire about 25 per cent stake in Airtel's data centre business, Nxtra Data, for USD 235 million (about Rs 1,780 crore), the company said in a statement on Wednesday. DCM64 BIZ-FOODGRAINS-MIGRANTS Free grains reach to only 2.14 cr migrants across India; no beneficiaries in Goa, Telangana New Delhi: The government distributed free foodgrains to 2.14 crore migrant labourers with no ration cards in May and June, but none have been covered in Goa and Telangana, the Union Food Ministry said on Wednesday.

DCM49 BIZ-SHARECHAT ShareChat, other homegrown apps log strong growth after ban on Chinese apps New Delhi: Homegrown apps like ShareChat, Roposo and Chingari have seen a significant growth in downloads and user signups on their platforms after the government banned 59 Chinese apps earlier this week. DEL65 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee drops 9 paise to 75.60 on weak economic data, COVID concerns Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday settled 9 paise lower at 75.60 against the US currency due to dollar buying by oil importers and concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

DEL8 BIZ-ATF-PRICE ATF price hiked by 7.5 pc; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd straight day New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by 7.5 per cent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row. DEL68 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold zooms Rs 647; silver jumps Rs 1,611 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital zoomed Rs 647 to Rs 49,908 per 10 grams on Wednesday in line with gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM16 BIZ-WORLD-BANK-MSME World Bank to give USD 750 mn to support 15 cr viable MSMEs New Delhi: The World Bank on Wednesday said it will give a USD 750 million-budget support to 15 crore MSMEs to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by COVID-19..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation ...

Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election set to test democratic reforms

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary election set to serve as a test of the countrys first democratic government in half a century.A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla...

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...

China seeks detailed info from four American media outlets on their operations in mainland

China has asked four American media organizations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for US measures against Chinese media outlets. Chinas stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020