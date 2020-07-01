Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak's long term impact

Companies linked to hospitality and travel in Britain have announced thousands of more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential government handouts.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:05 IST
UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak's long term impact

Companies linked to hospitality and travel in Britain have announced thousands of more job cuts as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential government handouts. The owner of sandwich and coffee shop chain Upper Crust was the latest business that caters to travelers to announce cuts Wednesday. Some 5,000 jobs are under threat as travelers stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes only a day after Airbus cut 15,000 jobs, including 1,700 in the U.K. Budget airline easyJet began consultations with unions on cutting a third of its staff, or 4,500 jobs in all. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sidestepped pressure for more direct support to hard-hit industries during question time in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He's putting his money on a public works extravaganza that he's likened to Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal.

“We're going to build, build, build and deliver jobs, jobs, jobs for the people of this country,'' he said. That's not helping hard hit sectors such as aviation though. The sector has been pressing for a bespoke solution. In the meantime, there have been cuts and promises of more.

EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said job losses and the potential closure of three bases in the U.K. could not be avoided given the near- halt of air travel globally. Change was necessary for survival. “These are very difficult proposals to put forward in what is an unprecedented and difficult time for the airline and the industry as a whole,'' he said. “We are focused on doing what is right for the company and its long term health and success so we can protect jobs going forward.'' The collapse of travel is also having further ripples into the economy. BP and Shell have both taken multibillion-dollar write-downs on the value of their assets, warning investors that it will take a long time for the economy to recover after the pandemic.

SSP, which operates Upper Crust and has business in 30 countries, including the U.S., India and China, is only making cuts in its UK business. CEO Simon Smith said that in the U.K., “the pace of the recovery continues to be slow,'' and action needed to be taken. “The objective of the action that we are proposing today is to ensure that we manage through this pandemic, rebuild our business as demand recovers and, in time, deliver long term sustainable growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” he said.

Unions are alarmed at the waves of promised redundancies, arguing that the government's furlough program is not enough to keep people in work for the long term. Mick Lynch, assistant general secretary at rail union RMT, said the cuts were “savage'' “Support services across the rail industry are facing a real crisis in the months ahead which will hammer both the workforce and those who rely on their facilities if the government doesn't intervene as the lockdown eases,'' he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar to hold parliamentary election in November - state media

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary general election set to serve as a test of the countrys first democratic government in half a century.A statement attributed to union election commission chai...

Priyanka Gandhi expresses gratitude to health workers on National Doctors Day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to health workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on the occasion of the National Doctors Day. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, sanitation ...

Myanmar sets Nov. 8 for election set to test democratic reforms

Myanmar state media on Wednesday announced Nov. 8 as the date for a parliamentary election set to serve as a test of the countrys first democratic government in half a century.A statement attributed to union election commission chairman Hla...

Jessel Carneiro pens three-year extension with Kerala Blasters

Jessel Carneiro has signed a three-year extension with the Indian Super League ISL club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday. One of the revelations from ISL 2019-20, Jessel was a mainstay at the back for Kerala and provided five assists, made 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020