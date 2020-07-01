NMDC iron ore output remains flat at 2.52 MT in June

State-owned NMDC on Wednesday said its iron ore production remained flat at 2.52 million tonne (MT) in June. The company had produced 2.52 MT iron ore in June 2019, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Its sales were at 2.48 MT, slightly lower from 2.66 MT in June 2019, the company said. The company produced 1.86 MT iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh, as compared to 1.67 MT in the year-ago month. The sales stood at 1.83 MT as against 1.80 MT in June 2019.

In Karnataka, NMDC said, it produced 0.66 MT of iron ore in June, as against 0.85 MT in the year-ago period. The sales were at 0.65 MT last month as compared 0.86 MT in June last year. NMDC is the country's largest iron ore miner, currently producing about 35 million tonne of iron ore from its three fully mechanized mines. Besides iron ore, it is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, lime stone and gypsum.