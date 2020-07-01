Left Menu
NLC India boiler blast kills six, units shut for safety audit

A boiler blast on Wednesday at lignite miner and electricity generator NLC India's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state has killed six people, the company said, the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:00 IST
NLC India boiler blast kills six, units shut for safety audit

A boiler blast on Wednesday at lignite miner and electricity generator NLC India's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state has killed six people, the company said, the second deadly accident at the plant in two months. "Six workmen belonging to a contractor succumbed to injuries on the spot," state-run NLC, which employs more than 12,000 people, said in a statement.

The incident occurred at unit V of the Thermal Power Station-II (TPS-II), the company said, adding that the unit was under shutdown at the time. "While it was under shut down and maintenance activities continued, a fire broke out in the boiler area subsequent to an explosion," NLC said.

An accident at the same power station on May 7 killed five people and injured three. More than three people die and over 46 are injured each day in industrial accidents in India, according to government data for the three years ending 2016.

Tamil Nadu, where the NLC India plant is located, is the third most dangerous state in the country to be a worker, the data showed, behind heavily industrialised Maharashtra and Gujarat. The explosion on Wednesday also injured 17 people, sixteen of whom were sent to a private hospital in the state capital of Chennai for treatment, while the other is being treated at a local hospital in Neyveli, the statement read.

NLC said all four operational 210 MW units of TPS-II had been ordered to shut down for an immediate safety audit and the unit head of the plant had been suspended pending an enquiry. An independent committee and an internal enquiry committee have been set up to investigate the accident.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

