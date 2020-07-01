Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

In a message to tax officers on the third anniversary of the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Sitharaman also said there is scope for easing compliance further for taxpayers, especially MSMEs, and simplifying tax administration for making it easier to do business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:14 IST
FM asks GST officers to proactively address issues faced by biz, simplify tax administration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked GST officers to foresee the issues faced by domestic businesses and address them proactively to help them compete globally and build a self-reliant India.  In a message to tax officers on the third anniversary of the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Sitharaman also said there is scope for easing compliance further for taxpayers, especially MSMEs, and simplifying tax administration for making it easier to do business. Asking taxmen to focus on the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', she said the GST administration will have a large role to play for this motto of self-reliance. "We must foresee the issues faced by our business community and proactively address the same to enable them to compete on a global scale. Only by this proactivity can we ensure much needed economic growth in near future," she said in her message on the occasion of GST Day 2020. GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was introduced on July 1, 2017. Since then, the GST process has been simplified and return filing made easier, especially for small businesses.  The GST administration has also introduced an SMS-based return filing system for 'nil' filers.  Sitharaman said more efforts are required to ease compliance further for taxpayers, adding that the government is committed to continuing these reforms in the future. "We must strive to make the tax administration so simple that taxpayers find it easy to comply with all their tax obligations. This is the true essence of 'ease of doing business' as far as tax administration is concerned," she said.  Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, in his message, said much more still needs to be done for simplification of tax administration and easing compliance. "Return filing process needs to be made easier and processing of return and allowing input tax credit needs to be made faster. More handholding of the trade by GST officers is required," Thakur said.  Sitharaman also said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some disruptions in economic activities in the country and congratulated the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and its officers for handholding taxpayers during this crucial time and disbursing record amount of refunds to ease their cash flow.  CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar, in a virtual departmental GST Day programme, emphasised on assisting taxpayers and reaching out to them to resolve their grievances. PTI JD ABMABM

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Thane's COVID-19 tally reaches 34,646; to have total lockdown

Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said. The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, inc...

Soccer-Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus a week before tournament

Four additional Major League Soccer players MLS have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league sai...

Bayern nears Sané signing as defender Kouassi arrives

Bayern Munich is close to buying Germany forward Leroy San from Manchester City, the Bavarian club said on the same day it signed defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Wednesd...

Egypt reopens airports and welcomes tourists to pyramids after COVID closure

Egypt restarted international flights and reopened major tourist attractions including the Great Pyramids of Giza on Wednesday after over three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country closed its airports to scheduled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020